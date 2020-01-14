Global  

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of NYPD Fare Evasion Tactics

New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching a probe of the NYPD's fare evasion tactics to see if blacks and Hispanics are unfairly targeted; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.
