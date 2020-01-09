Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The $20 million politician Super Bowl ads: Do they matter?

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
The $20 million politician Super Bowl ads: Do they matter?

The $20 million politician Super Bowl ads: Do they matter?

Many were up in arms over the fact that two billionaires running for U.S. President were able to buy Super Bowl ads in every state for the first time… but will it really make a difference?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert to Trump and Bloomberg: Get out of my Super Bowl ads

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent a whopping $100 million on campaign ads in one...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

johhnrichards

John Richards @NFL Is nothing sacred? Do you really need blood money from @realDonaldTrump @MikeBloomberg or any other politician… https://t.co/K9qPX2GArp 1 week ago

AlexMSilverman

Alex M. Silverman🏒 President Trump isn't the only politician running a campaign ad during the Super Bowl. @NYTnickc reports the Bloomb… https://t.co/gvl4sKV5fr 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

The president&apos;s re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle [Video]Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.