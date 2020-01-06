Global  

Super Bowl 54 Seeking Help For Halftime Show Featuring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Do you want to get in on some of the Super Bowl 54 action and get paid for it too?

Now is your chance.

Katie Johnston reports.
