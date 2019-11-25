Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Set to Star in 'Citadel' | THR News

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles...



Recent related videos from verified sources Influential TV Show with Darriel Roy - Episode 1 Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Darriel Roy Influential is a series that showcases Trailblazers from all walks of life; sports, celebrities, entrepreneurs, all whom share their path to success. The show is geared towards inspiring people to.. Credit: Darriel Roy Duration: 03:40Published on November 25, 2019