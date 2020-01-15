

Recent related videos from verified sources Bernie Sanders Says "Weather" Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing "the weather". This was during a viral moment the night on Tuesday night, reports Business Insider. At the end of Tuesday.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43Published 1 hour ago Saint Anselm's Students Say Democratic Debates Bring Energy To Campus WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:59Published 24 minutes ago