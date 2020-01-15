Global  

Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate

Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate

Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate

Sen.

Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen.

Elizabeth Warren were discussing &quot;the weather&quot;.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing "the weather". This was during a viral moment the night on Tuesday night, reports Business Insider. At the end of Tuesday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:59Published

