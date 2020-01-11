Salman Khan’s EID 2021 Movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Plot REVEALED! on January 16, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:30s - Published Salman Khan’s EID 2021 Movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Plot REVEALED! Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's plot has been revealed. Watch the video to know the details about the same.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Naresh 143 Salman Khan to romance Pooja Hegde in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and fight for a larger cause | Hindi Movie News - Ti… https://t.co/dGzbHkiynw 52 minutes ago Gabruu.com SALMAN KHAN UPCOMING MOVIE #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali ..! #SalmanKhan And #PoojaHegde will be seen sharing the screen for… https://t.co/F6NyBNWJ8I 1 hour ago Bollywood Updates POOJA HEGDE WILL STAR OPPOSITE SALMAN KHAN IN HIS NEXT MOVIE 'KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI' THE FAMILY DRAMA FILM WILL BE… https://t.co/t7TuOUMmtQ 1 hour ago BitterSweet Meanwhile, two strong rumours are: 1. Salman heard a narration from Rohit Shetty/Farah Khan and asked for few chan… https://t.co/9286rSClBa 1 week ago sulagna Das gupta ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’: Salman Khan’s protégés Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal to star in this ac… https://t.co/QWyKxqVxdh 1 week ago