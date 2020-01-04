Global  

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 35th birthday, cuts cake with paparazzi

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 35th birthday, cuts cake with paparazzi

Bollywood celebs attend Sidharth Malhotra’s 35th birthday party.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Aditya Roy Kapoor among others arrived at the party.

Sidharth even cut a cake with paparazzi.

Sidharth’s upcoming film Shershaah will hit theatres this July.
