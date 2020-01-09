Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:20s - Published < > Embed
Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray

Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment fray

While his job will be ceremonial in nature, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and he may be called to weigh in on some key disagreements between Democrats and Republicans.

Chris Dignam has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Who is Parnas, says Trump | US Chief Justice steps into impeachment fray: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump denies knowing Parnas as impeachment begins | Chief Justice Roberts steps into impeachment...
News24 - Published

A Look At How The Supreme Court Chief Justice May Preside Over Senate Impeachment

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. But...
NPR - Published Also reported by •euronewsCTV News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer [Video]Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on &quot;both sides of the aisle&quot; visibly &quot;gulp&quot; when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer [Video]Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.