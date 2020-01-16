Large cracks open up on roads in towns near Philippines' Taal volcano

Large cracks have opened up on roads in towns near an erupting volcano in the Philippines.

Five hundred twenty volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since the Taal volcano erupted on 12 January.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the appearance of these cracks suggests "continuous magma intrusion beneath the Taal edifice."