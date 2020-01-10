Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry Styles to headline pre-Super Bowl bash

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Harry Styles to headline pre-Super Bowl bash

Harry Styles to headline pre-Super Bowl bash

Harry Styles is to headline Pepsi's pre-Super Bowl bash in Miami on January 31st, with DJ Mark Ronson also set to perform at the event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Will Perform at Pepsi Zero Sugar's Pre-Super Bowl Party

Harry Styles is headlining a pre-2020 Super Bowl performance in Miami! The former One Direction...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi to perform at BRIT Awards [Video]Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi to perform at BRIT Awards

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi will all perform at this year's BRIT Awards on February 18th.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Harry Styles babysat stranger's dog [Video]Harry Styles babysat stranger's dog

Harry Styles babysat stranger's dog The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer came to the aid of Rory Carroll in January 2018 when he provided the sports reporter with a solution to a dilemma which had occurred..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.