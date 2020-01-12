Emily Thornberry launches Labour leadership bid

Emily Thornberry pitches herself as the woman who can stand up and lead the "fight back" against Boris Johnson, as she launches her campaign for Labour Party leadership in Guildford.

The shadow foreign secretary said the opposition needs someone tough, resilient, experienced and battle-hardened to lead the fight against the Tories.

She warned that Labour faces "a long, tough road back to power" after the party suffered its worst general election defeat since 1935.