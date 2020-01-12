Global  

Emily Thornberry launches Labour leadership bid

Emily Thornberry pitches herself as the woman who can stand up and lead the "fight back" against Boris Johnson, as she launches her campaign for Labour Party leadership in Guildford.

The shadow foreign secretary said the opposition needs someone tough, resilient, experienced and battle-hardened to lead the fight against the Tories.

She warned that Labour faces "a long, tough road back to power" after the party suffered its worst general election defeat since 1935.
Who are the Labour leadership contenders? [Video]Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security [Video]Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security

Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry says British tax payers should fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security if they move to Canada. The Queen will host crisis talks at the Sandringham..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

