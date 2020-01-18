Global  

Text messages: Devin Nunes' aide and Giuliani associate

AP Photo/Susan Walsh House Democrats released a tranche of previously undisclosed text messages on Friday night between an associate of Rudy Giuliani's and an aide to the top-ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

The records show that Parnas, who Rudy Giuliani used to communicate with Ukrainian officials, texted with Rep.

Devin Nunes' aide, Derek Harvey, extensively throughout 2019.
