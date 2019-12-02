Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Colorado Case Ahead Of 2020 Election

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Colorado Case Ahead Of 2020 Election

U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Colorado Case Ahead Of 2020 Election

The United States Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case that could change the way the Electoral College selects the next president.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear 'faithless elector' case ahead of 2020 presidential election

The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear a case over whether presidential electors have to vote in...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Trump Administration Says Obamacare Lawsuit Can Wait Until After the Election

The Department of Justice told the Supreme Court that the case did not represent an “emergency”...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pete2Shawn

LadyPatriot🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Mmontsealvarado: #BREAKING: The Supreme Court has just agreed to hear the case of the Little Sisters of the Poor in their legal battle… 4 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @HelloNewsSite: Supreme Court will hear whether states may punish electoral college members who ignore popular vote results https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

Rolli1P

AuntiePauline RT @SocialPowerOne1: Supreme Court to hear if states may punish or replace electoral college members who don’t back winner of their state’s… 12 minutes ago

bwalsh

Ben Walsh RT @Ste_McDermott: This week, the Supreme Court sat for two days to hear a case that will define whether Ireland's #FOI Act has a future.… 13 minutes ago

ReneeB_75

NeeVA RT @lovetogive2: “‘presidential election could turn on just few disputed electoral votes cast in..violation of state law,’ said petition fi… 18 minutes ago

USMJParty

US Marijuana Party NBC News: 'Faithless elector': Supreme Court will hear case that could change how presidents are chosen.… https://t.co/8EH21GGzcC 21 minutes ago

Cherlyn11713704

Cher lynn RT @NBCNews: The answer to the question could be a decisive one: Are the electors who cast the actual Electoral College ballots for preside… 32 minutes ago

wordenphone

Andrew Worden RT @CBSNews: The Supreme Court will hear cases on whether electors casting Electoral College ballots for president and vice president have… 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case [Video]US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia [Video]54 Years After Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Still an Issue for Georgia

It's been 54 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and for 50 years it stood as rock-solid. All that changed with a 2013 Supreme Court case in Shelby v..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.