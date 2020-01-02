Global  

Troop Zero movie featurette - From Zero to Empowered

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:17s
Troop Zero movie featurette - From Zero to Empowered The cast and crew of Troop Zero discuss the theme of empowerment throughout the film.

Starring Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jim Gaffigan, Mckenna Grace and more.

Plot synopsis: In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space.

When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond.
