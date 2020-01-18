Global  

Hundreds turn out for 4th annual Women's March in Monterey

Hundreds turn out for 4th annual Women’s March in Monterey

Hundreds turn out for 4th annual Women’s March in Monterey

The fourth annual Women’s March brings several woman and equal rights to the forefront including 2020 election concerns.

The march first debuted in January 2017 across the nation, a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
