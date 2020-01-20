Global  

2020 Volvo XC90 Polestar Driving Video

Volvo Cars has unveiled a refreshed version of its best-selling Volvo XC90 large SUV, the company's top-of-the-line flagship, adding a newly-developed fuel-saving engine option that marks the next step in the company's ambitious electrification strategy.

The refreshed Volvo XC90 for the first time offers customers Volvo's advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system, which is coupled with its existing internal combustion engines to create a new integrated electrified powertrain, under its new 'B' badge.

This new electrified powertrain offers drivers up to 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real world driving.

The new brake-by-wire system interacts with the energy recovery system and reduces fuel consumption and emissions by recovering kinetic energy under braking.
