Women's March protesters pledge to oust Trump

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for the Women's March on Washington around the U.S., vowing to get President Donald Trump voted out of office in 2020.

Roger Fortuna has more.
24 0 BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~ **BROADCASTERS: NO USE.

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS.

NO USE ABC, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC, OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PLATFORMS.**~ Thousands gathered on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington and at sister demonstrations across the country.

The aim this year, activists say, is to get President Donald Trump voted out of office.

Many of the marchers, in cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, blasted the president's policies, including his tough stance on immigration.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN, SAYING: "As you march today, a woman and daughter were separated from their husband and father.

He's in immigration detention in Texas.

He didn't commit any crimes.

He and his family fled Venezuela because of the danger posed to his life because of political dissent.

He can be freed if someone or many someones like us can pay his $20,000 bond.

And he and his family are not the only ones." Speakers also advocated for legislation increasing women's rights.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN, SAYING: "We all have our own stories, and it's time we share those stories.

We need other women to know they are not alone.

The good and the bad that happens in our lives makes us who we are today, and what the next generations will become in the future." This is the fourth annual Women's march, which burst on the scene in 2017.

That first protest, one day after Trump was inaugurated in his first term in office, inspired millions to take to the streets around America and the globe.



