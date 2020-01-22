Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Fears grow over coastal erosion in Skipsea

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Fears grow over coastal erosion in Skipsea

Fears grow over coastal erosion in Skipsea

Councillors in Yorkshire are to discuss the effect of erosion that will see dozens of people lose their homes to the sea on the fastest disappearing coastline in north west Europe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.