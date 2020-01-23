Derek Jeter Says He's Most Proud He Was A Yankee 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published Derek Jeter Says He's Most Proud He Was A Yankee Derek Jeter got the call to the Hall on Tuesday night, hopped on a plane and was in Midtown on Wednesday afternoon for the official press conference. 0

