Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash

Three American crew members have died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where fires continue to burn out of control.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published

Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims [Video]Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims

The Foreign Secretary has joined a memorial event dedicated to the victims of the passenger jet shot down by Iran ahead of meeting ministers from five other nations to discuss the incident. Dominic..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.