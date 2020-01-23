Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News

'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News

'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Captain Marvel’ Is in the Works, Katey Sagal Set to Star in ‘Erin Brockovich’ Drama | THR News… https://t.co/RQ8bOUcYXZ 3 hours ago

chicagodemoreel

chicagodemoreel 'Captain Marvel' Is in the Works, Katey Sagal Set to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News https://t.co/ZCmgIZJARA 4 hours ago

ScriptFeed

THE SCRIPT 'Captain Marvel' Is in the Works, Katey Sagal Set to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News https://t.co/hrQzTXl3ur 6 hours ago

chaos_amethyst

𝕬𝖒𝖊𝖙𝖍𝖞𝖘𝖙 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖔𝖘 ♐ RT @THRtv: 'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News https://t.co/5hepDcYAZ7 https://t.co/yr… 7 hours ago

THRtv

THR TV News 'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News https://t.co/5hepDcYAZ7 https://t.co/yrBSbapxG5 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katey Sagal Set to Lead ABC's Erin Brockovich Drama | THR News [Video]Katey Sagal Set to Lead ABC's Erin Brockovich Drama | THR News

Krista Vernoff's 'Rebel' has officially been ordered to pilot at the broadcast network.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:26Published

'Captain Marvel' Sequel Reportedly in the Works [Video]'Captain Marvel' Sequel Reportedly in the Works

'Captain Marvel' Sequel Reportedly in the Works. 'WandaVision' staff writer Megan McDonnell is said to be in final negotiations to pen the script for the follow-up film. Marvel is also reportedly..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.