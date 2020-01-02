Global  

Ewan McGregor downplays Star Wars series delay

Ewan McGregor has insisted that reports of his Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series being put on "indefinite" hold are "not as dramatic" as they may seem.
Production delays on Obi-Wan Disney+ series are part of a bigger Star Wars problem

Production delays on Obi-Wan Disney+ series are part of a bigger Star Wars problemPreproduction on Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated Obi-Wan Disney+ series is delayed as the series...
The Verge - Published

McGregor says ‘Star Wars’ TV series still on despite reports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ewan McGregor says any delay in completing work on in his new Obi-Wan Kenobi...
Seattle Times - Published


LucasBatsFan

Lucas Nascimento RT @getFANDOM: Despite script delays, Ewan McGregor believes the planned #ObiWan release window will not shift — ‘We just pushed the shoot… 59 minutes ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Downplays Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Delay https://t.co/vzJ4bhdVyy via @denofgeekus 2 hours ago

Matthew48383838

Matthew RT @DiscussingFilm: Ewan McGregor has said that the release date remains the same for the ‘OBI WAN KENOBI’ series. (Source: https://t.co/hk… 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Ewan McGregor Downplays ‘All This Bulls---‘ About Disney+ Series Delay https://t.co/WnHblzVIyV 4 hours ago

AlexChaudhari

Alex Chaudhari https://t.co/ZwH1il0Di4 Some people may say that he is being forced to say something positive much like how the st… https://t.co/PCtmCPBfGU 4 hours ago

thescreendoor

Tony K ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Ewan McGregor Downplays ‘All This Bulls---‘ About Disney+ Series Delay https://t.co/BFJzjf1w1Y 4 hours ago


Ewan McGregor's Star Wars show delayed [Video]Ewan McGregor's Star Wars show delayed

Ewan McGregor has confirmed his Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been delayed so more work can be done on the scripts.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published

Will Anakin Skywalker Be Back In The Star Wars Series Dedicated To Obi-Wan? [Video]Will Anakin Skywalker Be Back In The Star Wars Series Dedicated To Obi-Wan?

Will Anakin Skywalker Be Back In The Star Wars Series Dedicated To Obi-Wan?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published

