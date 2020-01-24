Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges
Antonio Brown Granted Bail
While Facing 3 Charges Brown currently faces three charges
after turning himself in following an
arrest warrant issued in Broward County.
The charges include
felony burglary with battery, burglary of
an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
Brown is alleged to
have physically assaulted
a moving truck driver
earlier this week.
The former NFL star is
accused of throwing a rock
at the driver's truck before a
scuffle outside Brown's home.
Brown was able to secure a bond to cover his bail set at $100,000.
His trainer, Glenn Holt, was also arrested
for his alleged involvement in the incident.
Brown's off-the-field issues continue
to pile up, causing more skepticism to
grow over a plausible return to football.