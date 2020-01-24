Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges

Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges Brown currently faces three charges after turning himself in following an arrest warrant issued in Broward County.

The charges include felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown is alleged to have physically assaulted a moving truck driver earlier this week.

The former NFL star is accused of throwing a rock at the driver's truck before a scuffle outside Brown's home.

Brown was able to secure a bond to cover his bail set at $100,000.

His trainer, Glenn Holt, was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Brown's off-the-field issues continue to pile up, causing more skepticism to grow over a plausible return to football.