Thousands flood US capital for anti-abortion march attended by Trump

Thousands flood US capital for anti-abortion march attended by Trump

Thousands flood US capital for anti-abortion march attended by Trump

Thousands of anti-abortion protesters flooded the Washington Mall on Friday (January 24th) for the annual "March for Life." Donald Trump became the first US president to attend the event, which is America's largest anti-abortion rally.
March for Life expected to draw thousands as Trump becomes first president to attend

Tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists are expected Friday at the March for Life rally in D.C.,...
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday threatened California with a potential loss of...
The president took the stage at the anti-abortion event Friday just before attendees started their march from the National Mall to the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life.

