Thousands flood US capital for anti-abortion march attended by Trump 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 06:36s - Published Thousands flood US capital for anti-abortion march attended by Trump Thousands of anti-abortion protesters flooded the Washington Mall on Friday (January 24th) for the annual "March for Life." Donald Trump became the first US president to attend the event, which is America's largest anti-abortion rally.

