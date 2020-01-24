Taylor Swift Talks About Her Past Eating Disorder

In her new documentary, “Miss Americana," Taylor Swift talks about her past struggles with an eating disorder.

The 30 year old singer talks about her eating disorder, which started around the age of 18, in her new Netflix documentary, which premiered at Sundance on Thursday.

According to Extra, Taylor admits in the documentary, "A picture of me where I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant… and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit, just stop eating.” In a recent interview with Variety, Swift admitted to feeling “pretty uncomfortable” discussing her relationship with food, but thought that it was necessary for the film.

"Miss Americana" director Lana Wilson added, “I think it’s really brave to see someone who is a role model for so many girls and women be really honest about that.

I think it will have a huge impact.” Taylor is now a “a size 6 instead of a size double-zero.” "Miss Americana" premieres on Netflix on January 31.