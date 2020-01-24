Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador

Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador

The Secretary of State sat for an interview with NPR&apos;s Mary Louise Kelly where she asked about Iran and Ukraine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?'

Sec. Pompeo unloaded on NPR host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview in which she questioned him...
USATODAY.com - Published

Pompeo lashes out at NPR reporter, challenges her to find Ukraine on a map

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, apparently angered by a reporter’s questions about the Trump...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaleTStrong

Gale Turner Strong @SecPompeo isn't helping himself. He should just apologize.... Pompeo lashes out at 'shameful' NPR reporter https://t.co/z5VxRURncA 1 minute ago

AndreaW28925929

Andrea Wood RT @AP: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashes out at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked him abou… 2 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out in anger Saturday at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletiv… https://t.co/TaQ65YGUqG 6 minutes ago

lmorrisonTR

Lee Morrison RT @CantonRepdotcom: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out in anger Saturday at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives… 10 minutes ago

Brooklynwatch

I am a real human in Brooklyn RT @NBCNewYork: Pompeo lashed out in anger at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked him in an inter… 13 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Pompeo lashed out in anger at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked him in… https://t.co/sBS67JFqTg 14 minutes ago

PDGriffith201

P. D. Griffith Mike Pompeo Lashes Out at NPR Reporter Again After Demanding She Point to Ukraine on a Map. https://t.co/9lt835gmAQ 15 minutes ago

TGallegas

♣️♣️♣️Madison Management♥️♥️♥️ Pompeo lashes out at 'shameful' NPR reporter https://t.co/sB8IC4tST8 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:11Published

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.