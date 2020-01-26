Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:29s - Published Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Billie Eilish emerged as a five-time winner during the ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categories Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be...

WorldNews - Published 2 days ago



Grammys 2020: Kobe Bryant tributes, Demi Lovato's teary return and more must-know moments The biggest night in music paid touching tributes to Kobe Bryant. It was also a celebration for...

USATODAY.com - Published 16 hours ago







You Might Like