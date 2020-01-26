Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News

Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News

At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Billie Eilish emerged as a five-time winner during the ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categories

Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categoriesHere is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be...
WorldNews - Published

Grammys 2020: Kobe Bryant tributes, Demi Lovato's teary return and more must-know moments

The biggest night in music paid touching tributes to Kobe Bryant. It was also a celebration for...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jazzy_j_97

J Redding-Jones RT @VogueRunway: .@billieeilish is the first woman to win four major Grammy Awards—but that's not the only way she made #Grammys history. h… 23 minutes ago

VogueRunway

Vogue Runway .@billieeilish is the first woman to win four major Grammy Awards—but that's not the only way she made #Grammys his… https://t.co/VDWsLoSX62 30 minutes ago

Urban96FM

URBAN 96.5 RADIO Billie Eilish Made So Much History at the 2020 Grammys With All Her Wins! Billie Eilish is quickly making history.… https://t.co/ciu0QVIL2P 1 hour ago

FarOutMag

Far Out Magazine .@billieeilish is just getting started https://t.co/5alju1DQan 1 hour ago

GrangerGlen

TeamHopeBBHopeLoganSpencerAnnikaNoelleScottClifton RT @CBSThisMorning: From the opening notes of Sunday’s #GRAMMYs awards, Kobe Bryant’s memory was in the hearts and minds of the artists on… 2 hours ago

ecr9495

East Coast Radio Billie Eilish wins all four major awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize. https://t.co/riYtAqnpV2 https://t.co/3xURfpxHCm 3 hours ago

ecr9495

East Coast Radio Billie Eilish wins all four major awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize. https://t.co/xZHfEr96rB 3 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind @lizzo @aliciakeys @BoyzIIMen @MichelleObama Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 #Grammys In t… https://t.co/jTXnzcxNzV 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Grammys Recap [Video]2020 Grammys Recap

The 2020 Grammy Awards has wrapped, with Billie Eilish sweeping the top four categories — song, record, album and new artist. Other top awards went to Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tanya Tucker and more

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys

These are a few of our favorite things from the 2020 Grammys red carpet! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable red carpet looks at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, from music..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.