US attorney Lisa Bloom speaks on Andrew's silence

Lawyers representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein have urged Prince Andrew to co-operate with them.

Lisa Bloom criticises Andrew for not assisting the US authorities.

It comes after the prosecutor in charge said Prince Andrew had provided "zero co-operation".

Report by Woodsli.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn