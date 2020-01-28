|
Contaminated blood scandal: Ministers refuse to commit to compensation framework
Campaigners branded the Government “intransigent” after ministers refused to commit to compensation framework proposals for victims of the infected blood scandal.
People who were infected or have been affected by the contaminated blood scandal met Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden and Health minister Nadine Dorries in London on Tuesday.