Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer Tease

Check out the official trailer tease for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker!

Release Date: May 22, 2020 Fast & Furious 9 is an action movie directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey.

A sequel to 2017's The Fate of the Furious, it will be the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker.
fangames100

fangames FAST AND FURIOUS 9 Official Trailer Teaser 2020 Vin Diesel Movie https://t.co/BoEWOX2ph2 via @YouTube 11 minutes ago

Justpla32351650

Justplay FAST & FURIOUS 9 Official Teaser Trailer https://t.co/9WlZzxo2Hz https://t.co/Zq2vskg3KY 15 minutes ago

Movie_Thumb

Movie Thumb 🎥 “Fast 9” the 9th edition of the “Fast and Furious” franchise starring @vindiesel, drops their first teaser trailer!… https://t.co/gAduEqV4rj 15 minutes ago

TrixstarLoki

Amanda Fast & Furious 9 - Official Teaser Trailer (2020) Vin Diesel, Action Mov... https://t.co/MkykgyB5dP via @YouTube @Titania220 17 minutes ago

FilmTrailerZone

Film Trailer Zone Fast & Furious 9 - Official Teaser Trailer (2020) Vin Diesel, Action Mov... https://t.co/6svlLg4tHA via @YouTube 26 minutes ago

ColourSokka

Color Sokka An Official Information..Fast and furious 9 - The Fast Saga Extended trailer is arriving on Jan 31st ..Saty Amazed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩 30 minutes ago

SoljaTv

Soljá TV FAST AND FURIOUS 9 Official Trailer Teaser (2020) Vin Diesel Full Trailer Out FRIDAY 1 Feb #Solja_tv https://t.co/ZEjMC5E1OI 36 minutes ago

Shockng

S H ⚡ C K ! BREAKING: Fast and Furious 9 has just released it's official poster and reveals that first trailer drops this Frida… https://t.co/bKjRnG3GnS 55 minutes ago

