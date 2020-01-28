Global  

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo&apos;s treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, &quot;I think you did a good job on her.&quot;
