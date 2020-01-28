Global  

Lower Merion Head Basketball Coach Gregg Downer Speaks About Coaching Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Lower Merion Head Basketball Coach Gregg Downer Speaks About Coaching Kobe BryantJoe Holden reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

High school coach remembers Kobe Bryant

Lower Merion High School's basketball coach, Gregg Downer, coached Bryant from 1992 to 1996, and...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Kobe Bryant mourned by Lower Merion, his former high school

Kobe Bryant is being remembered as a living legend in the Philadelphia suburb where he first noticed...
CBS News - Published


katienic

Katie Kennedy RT @aceshoops: Statement from Lower Merion Basketball head coach Gregg Downer. https://t.co/3mB67aYzIs 51 minutes ago

phillytechnews

Tom Paine RT @PeteBannan: Lower Merion High School head basketball coach Gregg Downer wore #KobeBryant warmup jersey which had been in a closet at t… 2 hours ago

PeteBannan

Pete Bannan Lower Merion High School head basketball coach Gregg Downer wore #KobeBryant warmup jersey which had been in a clo… https://t.co/RTvXgq3hy4 3 hours ago

ocbuckner

Shea Butter Maybe RT @evduzit: “I remember when we both was at Lower Merion and stars of the basketball team and he told us all he would go to the league and… 3 hours ago

evduzit

EV “I remember when we both was at Lower Merion and stars of the basketball team and he told us all he would go to the… https://t.co/DKOv3G8uVR 3 hours ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 RT @MarcusFOX29: I asked Lower Merion High School head basketball coach Gregg Downer when Kobe became his hero: “It was after he died. I’m… 4 hours ago

MarcusFOX29

Marcus Espinoza I asked Lower Merion High School head basketball coach Gregg Downer when Kobe became his hero: “It was after he di… https://t.co/AwihiRY6TK 4 hours ago

KYWNewsradio

KYW Newsradio RT @JM1060: Lower Merion High School head basketball coach Gregg Downer reflects on #KobeBryant. He says Kobe became his hero. He says he… 4 hours ago


Kirk Franklin Gives Advice On How To Mourn Kobe Bryant [Video]Kirk Franklin Gives Advice On How To Mourn Kobe Bryant

Kirk Franklin speaks to ESSENCE on the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:31Published

Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' Can Now Be Viewed Free Online [Video]Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' Can Now Be Viewed Free Online

Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' Can Now Be Viewed Free Online Following news of his tragic death on Sunday, Bryant's studio (Granity Studio) made the film free to view online. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

