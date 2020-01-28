Global  

Earthquake rattles Grand Cayman residents

Amateur video shows Cayman residents reacting to a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, and shook Grand Cayman.
A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, triggering warnings of "hazardous" tsunami waves up to a meter (3 feet) high for Cuba, Jamaica, and west to Mexico and Central America, but there were no initial reports of major damage.

The epicenter of the quake was between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

"Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," the International Tsunami Information Center said.Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 (1 foot) to 1 meter (3 feet) above the tide level were possible for coastal parts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, it said.

The quake was felt in several provinces across Cuba, the government said.

The disaster management agency for the Cayman Islands government on Twitter urged people to move away from coastal areas and said that those in low-lying areas should "evacuate vertically" in strong multi-story buildings.




One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
