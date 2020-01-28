FX Picks Up Matthew McConaughey Drama From Nic Pizzolatto | THR News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:37s - Published FX Picks Up Matthew McConaughey Drama From Nic Pizzolatto | THR News Pizzolatto has also moved his overall deal from HBO to Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions, while the Emmy-nominated actor has inked a first-look pact with the latter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this THR TV News FX Picks Up Matthew McConaughey Drama From Nic Pizzolatto | THR News https://t.co/2HRDU3Aa0T https://t.co/HlhZT5bOvp 13 minutes ago