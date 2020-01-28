Global  

F9 The Fast Saga Movie

F9 The Fast Saga Movie https://teaser-trailer.com/movie/fast-and-furious-9/ - Release date: May 22, 2020 (in theaters) - FAST AND FURIOUS 9 movie directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michael Rooker
ajithjagan

Jagan Kumar RT @StudioFlicks: Here is the First Look poster of #F9 - The Fast Saga, #F9Trailer drops this Friday 😍 “Movie releasing Summer 2020” https… 7 minutes ago

comicbooklive

Comic Book Club On this week's Week in Geek podcast, we discuss a few other things, but mostly F9, the latest movie in the Fast and… https://t.co/T3KgJSvgXA 2 hours ago

jasminer0cks

JASMINE FONTANILLA fast and furious is my fave movie saga but PLEASE STOP MAKINF THEM 2 hours ago

teasertrailer

Teaser-Trailer.com F9 The Fast Saga - movie poster and new teaser --> https://t.co/4T9sZ4hBia directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin… https://t.co/3vw5caE0KK 2 hours ago

KevinCogneto

Kevin Kuenn I hope "F9: The Fast Saga" is the actual title of the next Fast & Furious movie and not just some marketing thing,… https://t.co/JbypI91f5e 3 hours ago

abbasridz

Abbas Ridzuan It's surreal that we're getting the 9th(!) movie in the Fast Saga (yep, that's what they're calling it) this year.… https://t.co/jmgwX1c1iK 3 hours ago

AReelCinemaHome

AReelCinemaAtHome A buffet of fine***men @vindiesel @TheRock @Ludacris @Tyrese Another movie added to our most anticipated #4KUHD/… https://t.co/Cn7rk3IZfZ 3 hours ago

scottjamesring

Scott Ring @ScottMendelson @pj_campbell What’s the competition really...? Or even another clear billion dollar movie? Mulan… https://t.co/6cffmCTkPt 4 hours ago

