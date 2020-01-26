Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute

President Kovind, PM Modi and several other top politicians paid tribute to the father of the nation on his death anniversary.
The leaders had gathered at Rajghat where they paid homage and later took part in an interfaith prayer in at the site.
MYMG @AnimaSonkar @DChaurasia2312 @rahulkanwal @shantanug_ @BJP4India @RSSorg @INCIndia @republic @ZeeNews @AmitShah… https://t.co/WfXCP21O0i 26 seconds ago
Jehlam Times CPI (M) observes Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary
#JAMMU: In response to Central committee, CPI (M) call to… https://t.co/catQiAGzE8 57 seconds ago
Anil Kumar RT @ANI: #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, Delhi on his death anniversary. https://t.co/xmfTh… 1 minute ago
Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IndianExpress: Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas, says Yechury
Follow LIVE Up… 1 minute ago
Google A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The personality, ideas and ideals of… https://t.co/jJOpk3H4H1 2 minutes ago
Shreya Sharma RT @VPSecretariat: I join the nation in paying my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary toda… 2 minutes ago
Apă Chioară RT @timesofindia: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary
Read: https://t.co/N… 3 minutes ago
Ageiba Puri RT @dpradhanbjp: Homage to the 'Apostle of Peace' Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary. Bapu lived and died for a world free of hate… 3 minutes ago
NATION REMEMBERS MAHATMA GANDHI ON 71ST DEATH ANNIVERSARY, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT POSTPONES VOTING ON JOINT MOTION AGAINST CAA, ANOTHER BJP LEADER SPEWS VENOM AGAINST SHAHEEN BAGH, AAP KNOCKS AT EC'S..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:14Published 2 hours ago
INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY, PADMA VIBHUSHAN AWARDS: ARUN JAITLEY, SUSHMA SWARAJ AND GEORGE FERNANDES, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT, TELANGANA CM K CHANDRASEKHAR RAO: WILL PASS RESOLUTION..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:19Published 4 days ago