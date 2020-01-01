Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress

Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress

Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress

The battle for the throne of Delhi is on in full pitch.

The Delhi election is significant for all the three contesting parties.

Watch this video to find out why.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ahead of Delhi election, BJP stings AAP over 1,000 mohalla clinics, Arvind Kejriwal calls it `fake`

Kejriwal said that BJP is demeaning the people of Delhi by making such fake vidoes as they have...
Zee News - Published

Delhi Assembly election 2020: It's AAP vs BJP vs Congress in Chandni Chowk

Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency is set for a mouth-watering clash between the candidates of the...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP &amp; Congress https://t.co/3i9nPxXmeO Sent from Hindustan Times Android App. 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: BJP raises CAA, AAP says focus on economy & jobs

The BJP and the AAP indulged in a blame game ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News [Video]BJP ups the ante against AAP as Delhi Assembly elections approach | Oneindia News

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP. This fresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.