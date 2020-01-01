The battle for the throne of Delhi is on in full pitch.
The Delhi election is significant for all the three contesting parties.
Watch this video to find out why.
RAJESH RAJESH Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
https://t.co/3i9nPxXmeO
Sent from Hindustan Times Android App. 21 hours ago
Soumya @Luttappi5 @knshkj @PreambleOfIndia @rohini_sgh @very_politickle @madarassi @jackerhack @priyashmita If BJP wins De… https://t.co/pM04SxoShY 1 day ago
The BJP and the AAP indulged in a blame game ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published on January 5, 2020
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP. This fresh..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:23Published on January 1, 2020