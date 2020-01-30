Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson

Whether it's having the best record in the NBA, the league MVP's continued domination, a trip to Paris, or a 50 point night from one of our All-Stars, it's safe to say the Milwaukee Bucks are making grabbing some headlines this season!

We're excited to welcome back the Sideline/Digital Reporter for the Bucks, Zora Stephenson, to talk about this impressive season.