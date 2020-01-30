Global  

Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson

Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson

Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson

Whether it's having the best record in the NBA, the league MVP's continued domination, a trip to Paris, or a 50 point night from one of our All-Stars, it's safe to say the Milwaukee Bucks are making grabbing some headlines this season!

We're excited to welcome back the Sideline/Digital Reporter for the Bucks, Zora Stephenson, to talk about this impressive season.
Dishing on Our First Place Bucks with Zora Stephenson

ALL RIGHT FIRST UP THIS MORNING,WE ARE THRILLED TO WELCOME HERBACK IT'S THE SIDELINE ANDDIGITAL REPORTER FOR THEMILWAUKEE BUCKS THIS IS ZORASTEPHENSON'S FIRST SEASON WITHTHE TEAM.WHAT A SEASON IT HAS ALREADYBEEN RIGHT?IN DECEMBER SPORTS ILLUSTRATEDTOOK A LOOK AHEAD AND CALLED THEBUCKS PERHAPS THE ONLYJUGGERNAUT IN THE END GAME.




