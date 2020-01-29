Impeachment is 'domestic election interference': Trump attorney

Global  

White House counsel Pat Cipollone at President Trump's Senate trial said on Thursday that impeachment is "political" election interference and accused Democrats of not talking about its "horrible consequences to our country."
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial resumed on Thursday for a second day of questioning by U.S. senators before they address the explosive issue of whether to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

Without witnesses, Republicans, who control the Senate, say the trial could end as early as Friday with Trump's acquittal, which would leave him in office and allow him to claim vindication just as the Democratic Party holds its first nominating contest for the Nov.

3 election in Iowa on Monday.




