Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Introducing 2020's New Inclusive Emojis

Introducing 2020's New Inclusive Emojis

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Introducing 2020's New Inclusive Emojis

Introducing 2020's New Inclusive Emojis

The Unicode Consortium has revealed 117 new emojis!

The fresh batch include the transgender flag and more gender-inclusive options, including a variety of skin tones.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Emoji Are More Gender-Inclusive Than Ever

New Emoji Are More Gender-Inclusive Than EverUnicode has finalized 117 new emojis for release in 2020 (via Emojipedia) Unicode this week...
geek.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Check out the 117 new emojis announced for 2020 [Video]Check out the 117 new emojis announced for 2020

They’ll hit phones later this year. 🕺🎉Here are the ones to get excited about...

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:46Published

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 [Video]Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 The Unicode Consortium recently announced their approved list of emojis to be rolled out on iOS 14 and other platforms in 2020. Emoji..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.