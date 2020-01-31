Financial Focus: Apple, TV sales, Starbucks

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Investors are nervous that the novel coronavirus could harm Apple's profits as the company relies heavily on China for manufacturing and sales.

In other financial news, television manufacuters are looking forward to a big sales weekend as many upgrade their TVs before the big game.

Starbucks is now delivering in the Las Vegas area through Uber Eats.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.