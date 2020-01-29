Watch live: British evacuation jet from Coronavirus zone lands in UK 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:01s - Published Watch live: British evacuation jet from Coronavirus zone lands in UK A planeload of about 200 French citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan has landed in southern France.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this