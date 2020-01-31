Global  

Britain leaves the European Union

Britain leaves the European Union

Britain leaves the European Union

Britain has officially left the European Union - a decision that was voted for by more than 17 million people in June 2016.

Pro and anti-Brexit parties were held on the historic night of January 31 2020.
UK flag comes down in Brussels on Brexit day

Britain&apos;s Union Flag was removed from lines of EU member state flags at the European Parliament building in Brussels on Friday evening ahead of the United Kingdom&apos;s exit from the bloc..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

'Tonight we say goodbye to an old friend': Irish PM

The European Union and Britain are further apart in rhetoric than substance as they begin future trade talks, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said, ahead of Britain&apos;s departure from the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

