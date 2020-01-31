Global  

Political Expert Jack Pitney On Iowa Caucuses, Trump Impeachment Trial, State Of The Union

The coming week is set to be a busy one for politics with the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, the State of the Union Tuesday and a vote in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial scheduled for Wednesday.
