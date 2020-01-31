Political Expert Jack Pitney On Iowa Caucuses, Trump Impeachment Trial, State Of The Union 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:35s - Published Political Expert Jack Pitney On Iowa Caucuses, Trump Impeachment Trial, State Of The Union The coming week is set to be a busy one for politics with the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, the State of the Union Tuesday and a vote in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial scheduled for Wednesday.

Recent related news from verified sources Impeachment-trial verdict could be delayed to next week, after Iowa caucuses and Trump’s State of the Union WASHINGTON – The final verdict in President Donald Trump’s historic Senate impeachment trial...

