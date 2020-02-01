Global  

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Hong Kong closes almost all of its border crossings with China amid outbreak of deadly virus

Move comes after doctors go on strike to demand full closure
Independent - Published Also reported by •FT.com


Hong Kong medical workers strike to urge closure of China border to block virus

Hundreds of medical workers went on strike in Hong Kong on Monday to demand the government shuts the...
Reuters - Published


Hong Kong Hospital Workers Vote To Strike

More than 3,000 Hong Kong medical professionals will strike unless the city closes its border with mainland China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Hong Kongers angry that border with China remains open

There is continuing unhappiness in Hong Kong at how the authorities are dealing with the coronavirus. They are especially angry the decision not to completely seal the border with mainland China...

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:29Published

