Fast & Furious 9 - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker!

Release Date: May 22, 2020 Fast & Furious 9 is an action movie directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey.

A sequel to 2017's The Fate of the Furious, it will be the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker.