Justice Secretary: Emergency laws needed to keep terrorists in prison for longer

Justice Secretary: Emergency laws needed to keep terrorists in prison for longer

Justice Secretary: Emergency laws needed to keep terrorists in prison for longer

The Justice Secretary calls for emergency legislation to make sure terrorists are not released automatically from prison half way through their sentence.

Robert Buckland's promise to the House of Commons comes the day after the latest terror attack in south London on Sunday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Emergency laws needed to keep terrorists behind bars for longer, MPs told

Emergency legislation is needed to make sure terrorists are not released automatically from prison...
Belfast Telegraph


