Iowans Set To Vote In Caucuses

Iowans Set To Vote In Caucuses

Iowans Set To Vote In Caucuses

The first-in-the nation Iowa presidential caucuses will make or break some of the seven viable Democratic candidates Monday night, reports Esme Murphy (2:41).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019
Recent related news from verified sources

Iowans adjust to ‘weird’ final days of caucus campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In normal years, Iowa is the center of the political universe during the...
Seattle Times - Published

From Paris to Arizona, Iowans will caucus around the globe

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — For Iowans, going to college out of state, studying abroad or...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

N_A_T_39

NAT RT @ashleyrallison: This is important. 42,000 Iowans of the legal voting age can't vote because of a state policy that bars Iowans from vo… 13 seconds ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman 'Vote blue, no matter who': Hawkeyes around the world are gathering to make their choice for president. Eight hour… https://t.co/Uf5IWPOCR7 30 seconds ago

Anup83002797

Anup RT @usatodayDC: Eight hours before caucuses in the actual state of Iowa were scheduled to begin, three Iowans showed up in Tbilisi, capital… 1 minute ago

jga33334

JGA33334 RT @katieporteroc: The Iowa Caucuses are tonight and I am proud to be on the trail for my friend @ewarren, making sure that Iowans across t… 2 minutes ago

KatSheridan

Kat Sheridan @otherlisa There's actually one not far from me in Florida, that they've been talking about like crazy on the news… https://t.co/cXwVk6hsYs 4 minutes ago

eaglemanray

Ray Stafford RT @ChuckGrassley: 2nite Iowa has the first in the nation caucus to vote for president No matter your political party I encourage all Iowan… 4 minutes ago

thedailyangle

The Daily Angle African-Americans are still fighting voter suppression in Georgia. Meanwhile in Arizona... White Iowans who flock t… https://t.co/R2t4hh18WP 6 minutes ago

itsmet0mmy

ǝuoʇᄅʎɯɯo⊥ RT @6abc: Based on analysis of the vote in so far, ABC News projects that Donald Trump will win the Iowa Republican caucuses. https://t.co/… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published

Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses [Video]Over breakfast, Iowans talk politics before caucuses

Iowans ate breakfast and talked politics at a local diner on Monday in Des Moines as the state prepares to host the first presidential nominating contest to help choose which Democratic candidate may..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

