Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Proposed anti-terror laws 'could be illegal'

Proposed anti-terror laws 'could be illegal'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Proposed anti-terror laws 'could be illegal'

Proposed anti-terror laws 'could be illegal'

In the wake of Sunday's terror attack in Streatham, questions are being asked about prisoners being released after serving time for terror offences.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DAB99451666

DAB RT @ShipAntifouler: Islamic grubby Lawyer's have probably already put in their form's for Legal Aid for their Terrorist client's. I am so f… 1 minute ago

tweatirs

Ian Senior 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Proposed anti-terror laws could be challenged in the courts, says Lord Carlile https://t.co/GNHtc1cJvJ Ah yes, abo… https://t.co/SDhEH8sxBB 6 minutes ago

lawgenisis

Cogito Ergo Sum RT @SkyNews: "There's a crisis in our prisons and it's been getting worse for years." Shadow attorney general Baroness Shami Chakrabarti t… 6 minutes ago

sailwithrob

sailwithrob How can it be illegal if it is a law made in parliament? Is there such a thing as an illegal law? https://t.co/wSPzNWtKRM 6 minutes ago

ossien1

#ossietheludditeDDD RT @NagleKieron: https://t.co/SgWnUcirOF Of course it will ....We can't reap hardship on the human rights lawyers ....God forbid #ItsNotOK… 14 minutes ago

AltafAhmedTarar

ALTAF AHMED TARAR RT @SkyNews: "What ever happened to that young man in prison, he certainly wasn't deradicalised." Shadow attorney general Baroness Shami… 23 minutes ago

anncaswell2

ann caswell RT @ArtedLight: We dont care. Lord whomever is a dick. https://t.co/53WidmpdWw 27 minutes ago

El_Tdawg

Thygesen Anyone actually complaining at this needs their life putting in the 🚮 https://t.co/09qoufqwzv 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.