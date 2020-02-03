Global  

'Didn't say a word against Mahatma Gandhi': BJP's AnantKumar Hegde

'Didn't say a word against Mahatma Gandhi': BJP's AnantKumar Hegde

'Didn't say a word against Mahatma Gandhi': BJP's AnantKumar Hegde

BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde played down controversy surrounding his 'Gandhi Gandhi' remark.

Hegde said that he didn't make any reference to the father of nation in his speech.
BJP's Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom struggle a 'drama'

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde is in the news again for the wrong reasons, this...
IndiaTimes - Published

BJP notice to Hegde over Gandhi remarks

The BJP on Monday served a show-case notice to its MP Anantkumar Hegde for his critical remarks...
IndiaTimes - Published


Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi drama remark raises storm in Parliament | OneIndia News [Video]Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi drama remark raises storm in Parliament | OneIndia News

A day after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde kicked up a storm when he claimed that Mohandas Gandhi's Satyagraha was a drama, the noise reached the Parliament where MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the Congress..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published

'We’re real bhakts of Mahatma Gandhi’: BJP’s Pralhad Joshi [Video]'We’re real bhakts of Mahatma Gandhi’: BJP’s Pralhad Joshi

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi responded to Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Choudhury’s attack over lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde’s ‘Gandhi’ remark. Choudhury’s comments were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published

